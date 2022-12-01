This May Be the One House Rule We Can All Agree On

’Tis the season of being jolly, cheerful, merry and bright; and the latter is especially true during the Christmas season when we’re all about allowing our Christmas lights to shine bright throughout the outside and inside of our home.

Because these Christmas lights illuminate throughout our home so beautifully, there’s really no need to use our regular ceiling lights that come with our home — the light isn’t as bight and it’s kind of boring, especially during this time of year. As a matter of fact, this is one rule TikTok content creator @thekwendyhome follows in her well-lit home and we couldn’t agree more!

Okay, so some of us may not have nearly as many Christmas lights and décor installed to pull of never using the “big” light, but because her house is so gull of beautiful Christmas lighting, we don’t blame her for implementing this rule, especially during “twinkle light season” as she refers to it.

TikTok users agreed with this house rule as well and flooded the comment section of this video wanting to know the details of where she got her lights and other beautiful Christmas décor.

Hopefully she’ll make a video on this next because we’d love to know, too!

