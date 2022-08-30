Dad Surprises Girlfriend With a New Home and Her Reaction Is Amazing

There is going to be a lot of love and joy in that house.

Sometimes moving into a new home is hard. It can be a tough experience, especially if it means leaving behind old memories and places that you spent a lot of time growing up in.

Of course, it can also lead to new experiences as well. It can mean trying things that you never thought you would get a chance to do, or it can be the thing that brings a family even closer together.

When Laura Bedits got the call from her dad that he was buying a new house as a surprise for his long-time girlfriend, she knew she wanted to be in on the surprise. The two get her to come out to look at the house as just a viewing, with Laura playing the part of a realtor as she goes around, pointing out all the amenities and beautiful views.

We get to enjoy the girlfriend’s reaction to everything, including her priceless enjoyment of each and every aspect of the house. Heck, she even notices that there are lilac bushes out back, which isn’t something we would probably have been able to focus on, but we can appreciate that she was able to spot them!

And then of course Laura’s dad surprises his girlfriend by whipping out the mortgage papers. At first she is… pretty confused and wonders what exactly he is buying. And then slowly it starts to sink in and we get to watch her absolutely adorable reaction to realizing that her boyfriend has just bought a new house for the two of them to share.

Apparently, she had asked to live near the water, and he more than delivered!

You can tell she is absolutely in love with the place, and we can only hope that the two have many happy years and memories together.

Okay, be right back while we go grab some tissues!