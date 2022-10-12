Skip to main content

Man Comes Home to a Foul Smell and Discovers It’s One of His Houseplants Blooming

What in the “Stranger Things” is that?!

Flowers are usually beautiful things, lovely for both their appearance and scent. It is why we have chosen to cultivate many of them, growing them to their full potential and keeping them around for everything that they bring into our lives.

But sometimes things don’t quite go that way, and sometimes flowers have a way of massively surprising us. So what would you do if you came home to your beautiful plant, newly bloomed, all of a sudden making your entire house smell like something died?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

When Lee Kraus arrived at his home after work and smelt something weird, he did what any of us would do… go and investigate. The stench was strong, way stronger than what he would have expected from anything save the corpse of some small creature in his house, but that wasn’t it either.

He wandered around, trying to find where that dead creature was, only to find out that the source was something surprising. Not a body, but rather… It was a flower… a pretty flower, with vibrant colors and a large star-shape to its unfurled petal, but also one that, upon blooming, had apparently activated its secret power of stench. You see, Lee’s newly bloomed plant is actually a stapelia gigantea, and its smell certainly matches its ‘Stranger Things’ appearance.

And it is no surprise, this South African flower has earned itself many nicknames - going by the carrion plant, toad plant, and more. It is also a semi-close cousin to the much larger and more well known corpse flower. All should give you an idea of just how smelly this plant is. It should also give you some idea of exactly how Lee felt when he went home and all of a sudden faced that… unique scent.

macrame art
Article

Woman’s “Time Crunch Craft” Is Perfect If You Need a Quik Gift and You’re Broke

lemons in a netted bag
Article

Woman Uses Loofas For Produce Bags and It’s High-Key Genius

shutterstock_2065371974
Article

Woman Converts Dated Living Room Partition Into Chic Breakfast Bar

ringing doorbell
Article

Elderly Neighbor Ding Dong Ditches For A Funny Reason

Bedroom
Article

Three Easy Steps To Make Your Bed Look Pinterest-Worthy

charcoals pencils
Article

Mom Makes Teacher a DIY Pencil Dispenser and It’s So Adorable

Spray Nine cleaner
Article

If You Have a Hard Time Removing Difficult Stains From Countertops, You'll Want to Try This

shutterstock_352396829
Article

Watch Woman Recreate Giant Christmas ornament dupe

fall lantern
Article

This Adorable Fall Lantern Is Perfect For Small Spaces

woman holding a red coffee mug
Article

Woman Lists All the “Weird” Things That Make Her 34-Year-Old Heart Happy and Girl, We Get It

neighbors
Article

Woman Eloquently Explains What It Is Like to Grieve Good Neighbors

chalkboard wall
Article

Couple Puts a Sheet Of Chalkboard Above the Bedframe For One Cute Reason

shutterstock_715117210
Article

Check Out This Colorful Renter-Friendly Kitchen Transformation in a Few Easy Steps

woman realizing she made a mistake
Article

Wife Realizes She Screws Up Her One Job While Husband Assembles Something and She Has Relatable Reaction

picture frame and plant
Article

Man Reimagines Ikea Frames as Hanging Planters and They Are Adorable

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.