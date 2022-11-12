It’s Time To Plant Your Spring Bulbs; Here’s How

When it comes to fall and winter there are not many gardening options available to at home gardeners. You can opt to try out cold frames or greenhouses, get your beds composted and mulched, sharpen your garden tools, or organize your seeds so come spring you are ready to bounce back into action!

One extra step you can do to prepare for the spring to come is get your flowering bulbs in the ground, so when the first sight of spring arrives you will be greeted with an array of colorful cheer. Midwest gardener @growingwithgertie created a TikTok video showing us just how she likes to get her spring flower bulbs planted and nestled in for the winter.

To start she digs a large section of soil- one that all of her bulbs would fit in and is at least as deep as the bulbs are tall. She then places them all in rows very close to each other, similar to how eggs sit in an egg carton. Once the bulbs are placed in the soil she waters the tops of them and then places the dirt back over the top, tucking them in for winter.

