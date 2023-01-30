Professional Tells Us How to Properly Use Masking Tape and Shocked Is an Understatement

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Good ole masking tape, used to create perfect paint lines, lightly hold things together, and when out of duct tape, it's the next best thing. But this tape is thin and if your fingernails are cut down to nubs then you know the struggle of working after the end of the tape for 20 plus minutes. And then when it comes to tearing the tape it never makes a clean line, typically it's jagged, staggered, or crinkled.

If this sounds like a problem you have when it comes to masking tape, and you typically do all that you can to avoid being the one making the masking lines when it comes to painting, then boy are you in for a treat with this little secret. TikToker and master in the film industry @austindkay shows us how the pros use masking tape and their hacks we wish we would've known sooner.

These pros in the film industry are constantly walking around with spools of different colored masking tape, used for marking cables on the ground, hanging light cords, and used to color code for certain switches and buttons.

The man has a great tip on how to properly use masking tape. You pull your strand out, loop it underneath to create a triangle and pull the line seam.

This creates a clean line, and a handle to pull on the next time you need a section of tape.

Bye bye scratching at the end of the tear line to get it off the roll. This hack just saved us a ton of time.

