Skip to main content

Okay, So Apparently We've Been Watering Succulents Wrong Our Entire Lives

Our minds are blown!

Whether you’re a new plant parent or have an abundance of plants that you care for and are well-versed in the game of taking care of your lush babies, there’s always something new for you to learn in the world of plant parenting.

One thing we just learned that has blown our minds is how to water succulent plants that are extremely short of water. Just check out this video from TikTok content creator @passiononplants to see this unbelievable way to water succulents!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Have you ever watered your succulent plant like this before or have heard of this method? We haven’t. If this is as new to you as it was to us prior to watching this video, then we’ll quickly break it down as to how you should do this according to the instructions in the video.

First, you take out a pot of succulents that are short of water and place it into a bigger cup before filling the larger cup with water. The succulents will then to produce many small bubbles which is a sign that the leaves are taking in the water. When the succulents drink enough water (@passiononplants suggests leaving the plant in the water for no longer than five minutes) the leaves will begin to plump and you can then remove the plant from its’ water submerge, shake off the small bubbles on the surface of the succulent and leave the succulent in a ventilated place for one day.

Viewers in the comment section had mixed opinions regarding if this worked or not with some people saying it killed their succulents and others’ saying they do this once a month.

If we had a succulent plant that was in dire need of water, we may just try this out!

fall decor
Article

Mom Gets Real About Why She Isn’t Bothering to Decorate for Fall

shutterstock_2096696059
Article

Couple Turns Greenhouse Into Adorable Lounge Area and TBH We Want to Move In

shutterstock_1550409944
Article

This $25 Renovation Will Transform Your House

Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Woman Has 3 Genius Ways to Use Popular Ikea Chopping Board

painting
Article

Watch How Man Rescues Paintbrushes From Kitchen Sink Drain

shutterstock_721252411
Article

This Cement Pumpkin Planter Is So Easy to Make

fake eyeballs
Article

This Halloween Soap Is Too Easy (And Cheap) To Not Try And DIY It

Halloween candy bucket
Article

Florida Mom Transforms Kids' Candy Pumpkin Buckets Into the Cutest Fall Front Porch Décor

shutterstock_190769117
Article

Watch How This Woman Turns Her Rug Into a Wall

air mattress
Article

Woman Buys $80 Air Mattress and Puts It to the Best Use Ever

old paintings
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Go Thrifting and “Spook-ify” Old Paintings

painting tiles
Article

Woman Paints Floor To Look like Faux Clay Tiles and We’re Officially Obsessed

gothic aesthetic
Article

Woman Tried to Capture “Practial Magic” Vibes In Her Kitchen and She Nails It With Simple Addition

sand in home
Article

Family Puts Down Sand Instead of Carpet

old pictures
Article

Here’s a Simple and Cheap Way to Make Your Home Aesthetic More Cozy

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.