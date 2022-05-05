Skip to main content

Woman Turns $1.25 Hula Hoop Into Breathtaking Home Decor

The potential is limitless.

How many times in your adult life have you purchased a hula hoop for yourself? I'd guess the answer is close to zero, and with good reason. For many of us, our hula hooping days are long behind us. But the next time you're feeling crafty and are at the dollar store, pick one of these bad boys up. Why? Because you can totally make the the perfect holiday wreath or unique all-year home decoration.

TikTok DIY maven @doitonadime shows exactly how to transform the child's toy into a gorgeous statement piece for your home.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

She begins by peeling back the plastic coating and cutting it in half to get rid of the beads that are placed in the tubing for the full hula hooping effect. She then spray painted it with a metallic gold spray paint and then she slipped half a pool noodle around the one side. The pool noodle acts as a base to add seasonal flowers or wreath accents to match the vibe you're going for.

The best thing about this project is that it is completely customizable. You could even hang something in the middle to dangle to fill in that blank space or even attach a smaller hoop for a layered look.

People in the comments noted that this project has them practically speeding to the dollar store.

"I love it for spring decor for my front door! I’ll be there tomorrow," vowed one user.

Uh, can we get a ride? We want to make one too!

