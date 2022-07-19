Farmer ShareS Secret Recipe She Uses to Attract Hummingbirds

It seems, at least to some of us, that we’ve seen fewer and fewer hummingbirds grace our patios and porches over the past little while. Our gorgeous feathered friends are the highlight of the day for many people, and many creative, crafty people have made their own hummingbird feeders and bird boxes or sought out specific flowers to feed them.

But one TikTok creator has a near sure-fire way to draw in whatever hummingbirds are in the area, and you will want to take down these instructions ASAP!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, we all know by now that hummingbirds love (and need) sugar to survive. The sugar helps them keep up the energy needed to flap their wings ten to fifteen times per second and to make the long treks back and forth as they migrate.

But Funny Farms' creator has added their unique spin on the sugar water combo. She starts with boiling water (you read that right), and adds one and a half cups of sugar to the water in a heat-safe glass. Once the sugar is fully dissolved, fill the rest of the cup (up to about four cups worth) with purified water.

Take the mixture outside and pour it into your bird feeder (no red dye needed!) Make sure that you rinse our your bird feeder each and every time it is used to prevent any contamination, which can make hummingbirds sick and will even drive them away. Additionally, fill the top (aka the roof of the feeder) to prevent ants from crawling in and getting inside. And it is as simple as that! No extra steps or fancy ingredients, just the best (and sugariest) water around.

Now some commenters are adding in their own two cents. One points out that we should start hanging out bird feeders in the early Spring when the first hummingbird ‘scouts’ are headed out, as they’ll draw the attention of other birds to your feeders. Others point out that not all hummingbirds will migrate so it might be worth it to leave feeders out year round (especially if you’re living in the south!)