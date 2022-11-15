Wife Convinces Husband to Put Christmas Tree In Odd Place–Much to Our Delight

Christmas seems to come earlier and earlier each and every year, and that means decorating for Christmas comes even quicker! Now, no matter where you fall on the whole ‘decorating before Thanksgiving or even December’ thing, you have to admit that there are some crazy creative people out there and that all that creativity is on full display when it comes to decorating for the season!

Just take a look at Laurie Eve and her husband over on TikTok, or at least take a look at the hijinks that Laurie puts her husband through when it comes to putting up their decorations!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So when we say Laurie goes a bit… overboard when it comes to Christmas and decorating, it could just be a matter of opinion. But let’s just say that she is putting up her decorations now, and she’s not sticking to just one tree. No, she has opted to put several throughout her house, and that includes some rather… odd places. Odd places that her poor husband has to somehow get up to and drag a Christmas tree to each time.

Such as in this video, where Laurie has decided that the perfect place for one of the trees just so happens to be in the small window alcove… over the top of her front door. That is right, Laurie’s husband has to climb up a ladder, dragging a Christmas tree with him the whole time, and put it up in a nook that ordinarily would never be a place we’d think a Christmas tree would go.

And if you were wondering what the finished look is, at least for this tree (the couple has stated that they put up eight throughout the house), then check out the following video. Only a few of the total are featured here, but you can get a good sense of just how festive the whole house probably is by the end of all that decorating!



