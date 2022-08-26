Skip to main content

Husband Hilariously Imitates His Pregnant Wife And Nails It

Okay, but seriously...this is hilarious!

When women become pregnant, its a special, scary, exciting and life-changing moment all at once. We go through so many emotions, thoughts and changes, including both physical and mental, and naturally, the main person who witnesses these constant changes aside from ourselves are our partners.

Our partners not only witness these changes, but they also sometimes become aware of our pregnancy habits and — you know, those things you do or that interesting food you eat solely because your pregnant. While it’s nice to have an attentive partner that looks out for you while pregnant, it’s even better to have one that can make you laugh. Case in point: Mike and RanIa of TikTok account @meetthelobsters. The couple uploaded a few videos of Mike imitating his pregnant wife, RanIa and it’s hilarious! Take a look for yourself in the video below!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The hilarious video starts off with Mike sitting on the couch in pink snake print leggings, engulfed with a pregnancy pillow while munching on his snack. While that’s funny in itself, the video becomes even more funny (and relatable, tbh) when he calls Rania over to feel the baby kicking. She goes over to him and places her hand on his fake belly only to say the baby stopped kicking when she came over. The whole video is funny but another favorite scene is when he dropped his pregnancy snack and went through so much to try and pick it up.

Viewers in the comments couldn’t help but feel seen in this funny video! “LOL, this is definitely me,” a TikTok user wrote. “Seriously they stop kicking when u call someone to feel, LOL” @rey_adow commented. “Lmaoo I always tell my boyfriend "damn she don't like you" because she always stops when he tries to feel,” @.kittycure wrote.

Clearly, judging by his wife’s constant laughter and the viewer’s reactions in the comment section, his acting was pretty spot on!

