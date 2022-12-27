Husband Makes Gorgeous Custom Dining Room Accent Wall With Simple Strips of Wood

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

A husband built this gorgeous custom textured accent wall for his wife to surprise her, which is perfection. The first step was to measure and cut strips of wood used for the accent wall. He bought new wood from a home improvement store.

It's a little more obvious here, but you can see how he left a little bit of space between each board so that they wouldn't overlap and also add texture to the room today.

The best way to add a wooden accent wall is by using strips of wood. W love the look of this type of accent wall in a dining room because it adds so much texture and warmth to the space. Doesn't it remind you of an old roof somewhere in Europe, which is pretty cool for a modern house?

Folks loved this DIY.

"He did an amazing job." @SenoraDollFace

"Girl, he is a keeper." @Diana

If you’re looking for a way to add style and personality to your dining room, consider building your custom accent wall. It doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive! All you need is a few strips of wood, some paint, and time (and maybe someone willing to help). You can start by finding the best pieces of wood for your project. If possible, it should be reclaimed material so that it has personality and won’t cost much money!

