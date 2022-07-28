Skip to main content

Husband Nails What Driving Through a ‘Fancy’ Neighborhood Is Like With Your Spouse

It’s called manifesting… look it up!

There’s something about driving up and down the streets of random neighborhoods and looking at different houses. For some of us, viewing houses is so much fun that it’s actually something for us to do since we enjoy it so much. It’s especially a good time after we just finished eating and our spouses are behind the wheel; it’s at that point when we can really get a closer look at some of the homes we like.

And if you thought that maybe only a few couples like to do this, that’s far from the truth! TikTok content creator @fatherfigurefour hilariously imitates his wife while driving through a neighborhood in a town they will likely never live in. He’s so spot on!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, the first clip shows him driving with his sunglasses and hat on with a small transcript over his head reading “Me trying to drive through some random town that we will absolutely never have a reason to live in…” and in the next clip, it’s him imitating his wife with a towel over his head while eating a snack and a transcript reading “My wife looking up houses on Zillow as we pass them.”

The imitation is so spot on and so was the caption that was also supposed to imitate his wife “Wow, there's some really nice houses out here!...What do these people do for work???”

Well, to be fair, that is an accurate question that we all would love to know the answer to when we drive by beautiful houses! 

