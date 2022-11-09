Woman Builds Husband the Perfect Home Office In Just 2 Weeks

We all have had a space in our homes that was considered the storage space. You know, the space in your home where random things go when you’re not ready to throw it away just yet, but don’t know what to do with it. For some folks, it’s a drawer or closet and for others, it’s a room. The latter is what TikTok DIYer @glamfarmhouse had before she decided to transform her “catch all” storage room into an epic home office for her husband!

The before and after of the room-turned-office is night and day! In two weeks, while having her toddler attached to her hip, she was able to clean out and renovate the space so her husband will be able to have a comfortable space to work while preparing to start his new remote job. We love how she opted to paint the office black as it made the space look more regal, cozy and spacious. Additionally, she completed this office renovation by adding new flooring, wallpaper, faux beams, built-in shelving, a custom walnut desk, a sitting area and even included a whiskey station — in which he’ll technically never be late for happy hour!

She also displayed his diplomas, trophies and other accolades on the built-in shelves, as well as engineering books for work. However, that’s not all. The desk has a custom pop-up wireless phone charger and outlet ports and the sitting area is complete with his gaming system.

This office renovation is nothing short of amazing!

