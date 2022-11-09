Skip to main content

Woman Builds Husband the Perfect Home Office In Just 2 Weeks

We are jealous!

We all have had a space in our homes that was considered the storage space. You know, the space in your home where random things go when you’re not ready to throw it away just yet, but don’t know what to do with it. For some folks, it’s a drawer or closet and for others, it’s a room. The latter is what TikTok DIYer @glamfarmhouse had before she decided to transform her “catch all” storage room into an epic home office for her husband!

The before and after of the room-turned-office is night and day! In two weeks, while having her toddler attached to her hip, she was able to clean out and renovate the space so her husband will be able to have a comfortable space to work while preparing to start his new remote job. We love how she opted to paint the office black as it made the space look more regal, cozy and spacious. Additionally, she completed this office renovation by adding new flooring, wallpaper, faux beams, built-in shelving, a custom walnut desk, a sitting area and even included a whiskey station — in which he’ll technically never be late for happy hour!

She also displayed his diplomas, trophies and other accolades on the built-in shelves, as well as engineering books for work. However, that’s not all. The desk has a custom pop-up wireless phone charger and outlet ports and the sitting area is complete with his gaming system.

This office renovation is nothing short of amazing!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

christmas arch
Article

This DIY Budget Friendly Ornament Arch Will Take Your Christmas Décor to a Whole New Level

shutterstock_533329660
Article

Woman Repurposes Butcher Block Tool Box as a Kitchen Storage Island and It’s Genius

wooden ladder
Article

Trendy Vintage Ladder Gets the Perfect “Second Chance”

bathroom mirrors
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Black Tape to Give Bathroom Mirror Ultimate Upgrade

air clay checkered dish
Article

Woman Makes Trendy Looking Coasters Out of Crayola Air Dry Clay

disco
Article

This Is a Sign You Need to Get Yourself Some Funky Disco Tiles

shutterstock_1923641291
Article

Watch This Cafe’s Bathroom Get a Flamingo Makeover

looking at wall
Article

How Do You Know What To Put on Your Walls? Just Use These Simple Tips!

amazon finds
Article

These Amazon Finds Will Cut Your Cleaning Time In Half

bottle brush Christmas trees
Article

Think You Have an Obsession? You Have Nothing on This Christmas-Loving Woman

dumpster diving
Article

Woman Finds Hundreds of Once Perfectly Good Mugs Home Goods Allegedly Tossed In the Dumpster

Black accent wall
Article

This Might Be Your Sign to Paint Your CeIling Black

christmas stockings
Article

Woman Does Trendy “Christmas Bomb” Video With a Steamy Twist

Curtains
Article

Here's an Easy Way to Make Your Home Look Expensive

bar cart
Article

Man Finds Bar Cart In the Trash and Gives It a Great Second Life

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.