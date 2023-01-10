Husband's Harmless Prank Backfires Big Time

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Pranks have always been an easy way for couples to go viral on social media. The typical short videos showcasing the normal and funny interactions couples experience at home with one another is relatable content that usually has us anxiously waiting for the next hilarious video. What makes these videos even more hilarious is when the prank backfires and and the outcome is something that the pranked didn’t expect.

Such is the case with TikTokers and couple @alaskaelevated. Attempting to scare his wife while she cleaned, the prank almost instantly backfired and well, looks like they’ll be purchasing a new TV soon.

In the viral video that’s amassed almost 50 million views, the husband is seen taking a break from his video games and slowly walking up behind his wife who’s trying to vacuum their floor. As soon as he grabs her, she becomes startled as she goes into defense mode, lifts the vacuum and swings it in the direction of her husband, but thankfully he ducks and she ends up hitting and seemingly breaking the television instead.

The prank had people in the comment section laughing at the funny outcome, however, there were quite a few people who questioned the prank’s authenticity, with some folks suggesting it was staged due to her delayed response.

“That was too slow to be a reaction,” @papasmurf7260 wrote. “That's an expensive prank. LOL Script if you will. LOL” @melvinbelano shared. “That was such a delayed reaction,” @jojoaragon303 commented.

Interesting how the comments are mixed regarding the viral video. Do you think this prankis staged?

