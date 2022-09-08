Skip to main content

Husband Surprises Wife With Gorgeous Bedroom Mural and Makeover

She looks overwhelmed with joy!

How many of you have wanted to make a change in your house for your spouse but you never had time to make it happen? On the other hand, how many of you know your loved one so well that you could make a significant modification to a room in the house, like your bedroom, while still getting everything just right?

Now, doing a room makeover can go either really poorly, or really, really great, and it all depends on the reaction of the person that the makeover has been done for. Luckily we’ve got at least one wife whose husband did a makeover that astounded them in a really good way.

Brandt Wood’s wife has been away on a lot of work trips recently where not only is she forced to be away from home for days if not weeks at a time, but she also hasn’t had the time or energy to do the things around the house that she has really wanted to do.

Now, Brandt’s wife had recently announced that she would be taking a little time off after one last trip, and had also casually mentioned how she didn’t really like the color of their room. This gave the loving husband a great idea - he’d makeover their bedroom and make it a place his wife would love while allowing her that time off to really enjoy herself instead of having to spend it all working.

So Brandt got to work and totally transformed the master bedroom. He didn’t leave a spot untouched, from repainting all of the fixtures and walls, to putting up a gorgeous, hand-made mural that literally blows our mind in how beautiful it looks. It even continues up the walls to the ceiling, bringing the entire look into one cohesive unit.

You can practically feel the love that Brandt has for his wife through the screen, and you can tell just how excited she is over the look with the grand reveal! 

