Woman Turns Husky Tool Box Into Epic Kitchen Storage

There are a lot of ways to make your home more functional. Whether it's new storage solutions or adding more lighting, there are so many options to make life easier. This woman took an interesting item (a tool box), and turned it into a beautiful kitchen storage solution with just one coat of paint!

Talk about a storage solution that's going to make a lot of people jealous! One woman is the genius behind this practical and beautiful take on a tool box for her kitchen storage.

Take it from this woman, who transformed her Husky tool box into an epic kitchen storage solution. The tool chest is an excellent canvas for turning it into a kitchen storage solution because its metal exterior and big wheels make it sturdy and easy to move around.

Depending on your vision, you can also customize the inside of your toolbox with paint or stencils. This woman had to wipe down her Husky toolbox and give the outside a fresh coat of paint before she could get started on her DIY project. The result? A stunning new addition to her kitchen that has earned all sorts of compliments from friends and family members alike -- in addition to folks online.

"Husky about to get email requests for a mass variety of prints and colors." @Messy momma

"I just imagine the execs at Husky being super confused why their tool boxes started selling like crazy lol." @introverted.dinosaur

We're impressed by how much this woman could do with such a simple, everyday item. It's a reminder that if you look around your home and think, "I wish there were something here to store my stuff," then maybe it's time for an upgrade!

