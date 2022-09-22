Skip to main content

Man Shares How to Convert a House Plant Into a Hydroponic

We love the look of this.

Plants are what give a home a certain aesthetic, and there are many houseplants to choose from. Some may require more TLC than others, but most houseplants can be a breeze to cater for. There are also a few tricks to consider when it comes to checking the water level of your plants or repotting them completely to turn them into a hydroponic plant. 

Such as TikToker Tanner Mitchell (@tannertheplanter) did, as he shares the process in his video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

It looks so much better being displayed in a glass vase than in a planter. This look adds some expensive vibes to your home and also gives the impression of being fresh and clean, as the area around the planters and pots can sometimes become a little messy due to the soil. All Tanner did was take the plant out of its pot, break off the soil and rinse the plant off with water to get rid of any remaining soil. He then cleaned a vase with hydrogen peroxide, filled it less than halfway up with water, and added some Hydroguard to keep the roots of his plant healthy. To display the plant, Tanner used a metal stand to put the vase in and a rotating display table. What a gem!

Displaying plants in glass vases or glass boxes, such as succulents, always looks better, and gives off a clean aesthetic. It is also easier around pets, as there will be no clean-up necessary from dug-up soil on the floors. 

rounded headboard
Article

Woman Makes Coolest Headboard

curtain rod
Article

Woman Uses Stick On Wallpaper and Curtain Rods For Perfect Decoration Display

shutterstock_2118669977
Article

Man Shows How to Get a Textured Ceiling Using a Mop

DIY statement wall
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Statement Wall Using Paper Mâché Letters and We're Shook

plastic pumpkin
Article

Spooky-Loving TX Momma Shows Off Brilliant Idea For Outdoor Halloween Decorations

Tequila
Article

Florida Woman Makes Totally Cool Lamp Using a Tequila Bottle

shutterstock_1172863270
Article

Woman Shares How to Make a Ghost Out of a Tomato Cage

cleaning shower
Article

Austin Woman’s Shower Cleaning Hack Is Genius

shutterstock_721047142
Article

Watch Woman Transform Her Home Into an IRL Barbie Dream House

fairy arch
Article

Family Shares Secret to Building a Magical “Branch Gate”

disco
Article

Teacher Transforms Classroom Into a “Disco Garden” And We’re Obsessed With the Accessories

canopy bed
Article

Woman Proves Just How Versatile A Canopy Bed Can Be

air clay checkered dish
Article

Woman Uses Air Dry Clay to Make Gorgeous Home Accents

Swiffer
Article

Apparently We’ve Been Putting Swiffer Pads On Wrong Our Whole Life

pulling weeds
Article

Hubby Shows Wife Trick For Getting Rid of Weeds

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.