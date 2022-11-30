This is Legit the Best Ice Cooler Hack We've Ever Seen!

Long gone are the days when we’d prepare the ice cooler by taking drink-by-drink and placing it into the cooler by burying each drink into the ice or simply taking all of our drinks and placing them at the bottom of the cooler and throwing a ton of ice on to of them. While those ideas may somewhat work, often times, we never really had enough space in the cooler for all of our drinks and the ice.

But now, thanks to TikTok content creator @wallscustomcreations, we now have this game-changing ice cooler hack and our minds are blown!

To do this simple hack, all you have to do is cut open your boxes of drinks and place each box with the opening down in the cooler. Afterwards, all you’ll do in fill the empty spaces in the ice cooler with ice.

Umm how amazingly effective is this hack?! Not only does this keep all of the drinks cool, but it saves an incredible amount of space and potentially allows for all of the drinks to fit perfectly into the cooler. So, no more not having enough space in the cooler or fidgeting around between the ice trying to find the exact drink you’re looking for because with this hack, you’ll easily know where each drink is.

This is seriously the best hack ever!

