Woman Uses Ikea Bookcases For Her Kitchen Pantry and It's Genius

Are we still shocked by these Ikea hacks at this point?

Ikea is the go-to store for many DIYers and home renovators seeking to transform their home on a budget. From using Ikea’s napkin holder as a featured book display to transforming Ikea’s bread bins into modern chic bedside tables, it’s no surprise to see, that yet again, another Ikea hack go viral on TikTok.

Although we’ve seen this amazing hack before, this version from @the_singing_designer is absolute perfection!

Isn’t this DIY kitchen pantry breathtaking?! I love how these white Ikea BILLY bookshelves complement the brick wall that’s centered in-between them, as well as the wooden shelves. Additionally, I love how this particular bookshelf is so customizable and looks so different depending on the DIYer’s style!

Unsurprisingly, many of her followers and viewers are in awe over this stellar kitchen design featuring the bookshelves as a kitchen pantry. “I love Ikea for things like this love it,” @thewilliamstead wrote. “Amazing! We need a tutorial!” @capegirl8 requested. “Oh my gosh so amazing,” @blesserhouse commented. “Love it! This is our future plan, we already have one Billy in our kitchen for extra storage, it's a deeper one so great for appliances,” @houseclark shared.

I love this simple, yet stunning, DIY kitchen pantry!

