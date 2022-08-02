Cincinnati Couple Transforms Ikea Bookcases Into Kitchen Pantry Cabinets and We're Impressed

If it’s one thing Ikea fans love about the giant mega store aside from the affordable prices, it’s their multi-purpose furniture pieces that are pretty customizable. We’ve seen people create bedside nightstands out of Ikea bread bins and Ikea trinkets transform into the cutest planters and with this latest find, courtesy of TikTok content creator @desiraeathome, we’re convinced that Ikea remains undefeated in the customizable furniture department.

Somehow, this couple seamlessly blended these Ikea bookcases into their kitchen and it looks amazing!

As seen in the video, after the couple found these Ikea bookcases on Facebook, they removed the baseboards to flush the bookshelves against the wall. Next, they built a platform using 2x4 wood pieces that he attached to the studs in the wall, as well as adding a few more 2x4 wood pieces to attach the base of the bookshelves to, as well as using wood pieces between the two bookshelves to keep them together. Afterwards, they caulked and primed the bookshelves to help thimble into the wall and proceeded to caulk and paint the glass doors to complete this beautiful DIY project.

We’re impressed with how well these bookcases fit into their kitchen; had we not seen this video, we would’ve thought this DIY kitchen pantry was already apart of the home!