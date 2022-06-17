Woman Creates A Bedside Table Out of Ikea Bread Bins and We're Impressed

Whether you’re moving out on your own for the first time or you’re relocating to a smaller space, Ikea is a great place to go when you’re shopping for your home goods and furniture, especially the you’re on a budget. Besides the fact that you can practically furnish your entire home solely with Ikea products and furniture, Ikea makes a lot of their goods to be multi-purpose, which is hugely beneficial.

The trendy furniture giant has sofas with shelves, tables that are also storage units, lamps that also serve as speakers and so much more. Just about everything at Ikea appears to be multi-purpose, even their bread bins. Yep, that right, their bread bins. To our surprise, TikTok DIY account @diyonabudgetofficial showed us how to transition this kitchen furniture piece into a bedside staple. TBH, we’re impressed!

WATCH THE VIDEO

It’s amazing how she was created this by simply combining two bread bins and painting them a gorgeous blue hue before completing the DIY project by adding some cute and modern table legs to it. She made it look so easy, too!

Besides this cute Ikea DIY, we also appreciate how viewers of the video took to the comments to add their funny commentary. “You’ll never wake up on the wrong side of the bread now,” @abbiedraper6 wrote. “This is perfect for me because I like to keep a loaf next to my bed,” @annecrowther commented. “BREAD-SIDE TABLE,” @floobertpoobert wrote.

LOL. This is a great idea for someone who wants a modern look, but wants to stay within a certain budget. Would you try this?