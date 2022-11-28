Someone Came Up With Another Ingenious Way to Use the Ikea Bread Box

Remember how we previously wrote about the the Ikea bread bins transforming into the perfect bedside table using minimal tools and supplies? Well, if you were impressed by that clever transformation, prepare to be just as impressed with this DIY we recently came across from TikTok account @craftfactory.

Adapting practically same process as the aforementioned Ikea bread bin DIY, they used a little paint and few tools to complete this project and we are amazed!

How cool is this Ikea bread bin hack? For this DIY project, they simply painted the both of the bread bins ridges in a rainbow color and painted the remaining of the bins white while painting the handles a simple, yet beautiful neutral brown color . Next, they simply used a power drill to add the decorative gold legs to one of the bins and secured the two bins together with some screws.

We like how they used this DIY project to hold their bathroom staples such as shampoo and conditioner; what a great way to help organize the bathroom and create more storage, which is especially useful if you’re working with a much smaller space.

Yet again, we’re impressed with the multiple uses of these Ikea bread bins and can’t wait to see what will be the next DIY project that comes from this household staple!

