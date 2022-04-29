Mom Transforms Ikea Bunkbed She Scored for $40 Into Epic Playhouse

Honestly, can we get get this in our adult bedrooms please?

Every little kid loves having their own space. Even if it is just to read or snuggle with their stuffies, there is something magical about it for them It's probably why even throwing a sheet over our beds and tying them to the window curtain felt like stepping into Narnia.

Knowing this, one mom set up a magical forever-tent by converting it into the coolest play space we've ever seen.

After scouring Facebook Marketplace, a mom of two stumbled across an old bunkbed from Ikea (which originally retailed for $250) that was being sold for only $40. Once she got it built, she left the top bunk in tact and then set to work on removing the bottom to make it a play house. She kept it very open concept and attached two white (functional) doors, and a few flower boxes filled with faux flowers. After stringing a couple lights up and filling it with pillows, her kids had an adorable full time fort to escape to whenever they need a little time to themselves.

People were absolutely swooning over her creation and were super exacted that this opened a door of possibilities for their own cool projects.

"I’m not even a kid and I want this bed," exclaimed one user.

Honestly? US TOO.