Woman Constructs Arched Cabinet Out of 4 Old IKEA Cupboards

It looks so amazing so far.

IKEA furniture is not only great when you're on a budget, but it is also very versatile and can easily be upgraded to something unique and fancy looking. Or just something practical, such as a room divider.

TikTok creator and the owner of @hannah_drakeford_design decided to upcycle four old and plain-looking IKEA cupboards into something cool and futuristic. Let's take a look!

Wow! What an upgrade!

The bright orange color will look stunning, once it's all done.

As shown in the video, she made the arched top from MDF semi-circles and flexible MDF, which she nailed to the base. She then filled and sanded all the gaps, and glued the tops to the cupboards. And now they're ready for phase two, which is giving these beauties a paint job.

She'll probably use a primer first, as this is recommended for IKEA furniture especially.

If you don't have any old IKEA cupboards laying around, you could also use other cabinets or an entirely different type of IKEA furniture, such as a bookshelf.

Of course, TikTok was also obsessed with this and is patiently awaiting part two of this DIY project.

TikToker @maltrycreative commented,

"The things I have created with those IKEA cabinets. 10/10."

Right? So much can be made with IKEA furniture.

And TikToker @darkolivedecor wrote,

"This is so cool."



We agree! It takes IKEA to a whole other level.

Another TikToker (@diydecorwithcg) mentioned,

"Can't wait to see the final result.



Same! We are also patiently waiting to find out how it turned out.

