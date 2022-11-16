Woman Makes Dream Work Bench Out of Ikea Cabinets

So when I say that we could probably find some sort of use for Ikea cabinets in just about any project that is done, I mean it. There have been a ton of great dupes and creative ways to use these cabinets, some of which has been featured on the site, but I always like to add new ones to that list!

So today I will be featuring TikTok creator Shayna’s excellent flip of Ikea cabinets into a workbench anyone will drool over, and exactly how she got through the entire process!

WATCH VIDEO HERE



When Shayna needed a workbench she decided, instead of having one made and installed, she’d just create on for herself. The very first stop that she made on her quest for her new workbench just so happened to be Ikea, where she picked up some Kallax units - the typical cabinet piece with massive amounts of storage that so many people have done a lot with.

With the Kallax units safely at her home, she flipped the pair over and put wood glue on the back of each before pressing the two together and holding them there with some braces. Next she cut a thin sheet of wood and nail-gunned it to the top, giving herself a space to work on and hiding the seam between the two original cabinet pieces. Some trim is also added along the edges to do the same.

Some creative use of paint and some stick-on patterns along the sides help really give the workbench a unique look while Shayna also adds some hooks to the other side for even more useable space. To finish it off Shayna adds some wheels to the bottom of the unit, making the entire thing completely moveable!

So what do you think? Is this something you can see in your own garage or work space?



