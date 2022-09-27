Skip to main content

Woman Has 3 Genius Ways to Use Popular Ikea Chopping Board

We love all of them.

Nothing is more satisfying than knowing you can buy a product and use it more than once in various different ways. IKEA, a place known for versatile products on a budget, is the place to find what you need. 

Wait until you see what content creator @grillodesigns shows us in her video on how to use one IKEA item, in three different ways. 

I'll never look at a cutting board the same way! They can be used for so much more than just cutting veggies or meat on them. Genius! Well to be exact, not just any IKEA cutting board, although the other ones probably have more than one function as well. However, the one this TikToker used in her video is the STOLTHET chopping board, since it is an elevated board with feet. The first hack is to use it as bookends for your shelf or your nightstand. The second option would be using the cutting board as a laptop- or a monitor stand for your desk. And the third way is to use it as a tiered tray for your kitchen as a coffee station or as a cooking destination next to your stove to add utensils, spices, and oils. Well and last but not least, you can certainly use this cutting board for what it was intended to be, an area to cut meat and veggies to cook some yummy meals. But why stop there? Maybe there are even other ways this can be used? Perhaps, in the bathroom to display your makeup, q-tips, and cotton pads. 

As you can see, there are plenty of ways to use an IKEA cutting board and we love this hack!

