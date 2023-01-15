Woman Shares Secret That There’s an Etsy Store Who Sells Couch Slips That Perfectly Fit Ikea Couches

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When you want to buy larger pieces of furniture- think couches, desks, entertainment T.V stands, or kitchen appliances- you want to make sure it is one you are going to love, and love it for a long time, because furniture items don’t come cheap.

Now this is a hard piece of advice to bite off and chew if you are an interior design lover, mostly because you change up your space quite frequently. Painting new areas of the house for the seasons, buying new pillows and textiles to match, swapping out area rugs, and remodeling entire spaces once you get sick of the flow.

If this resonates with you then you will be so excited to hear this interior design tip that

Tiktoker and interior decorator @therosefamtok shares on her TikTok page.

Ikea couches are quite popular and if you have one, you’ll be excited to hear that one etsy seller makes and sells slip covers that perfectly fit ikea couches.

The etsy user makes so many different slipcovers from leather tans, thicker fabrics, soft grays, fun polka dot prints, and elegant whites. The slip covers also are designed to fit each component of your couch- the cushions, arm rest and back of the couch meaning its not a basic cover that’s like a sheet that goes over your entire couch as one unit.

We are thrilled to learn this hack. BRB about to go spend all my money on different covers.

