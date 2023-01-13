Woman Turns Ikea Curtains Into Luxury Linens With Simple Hack

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nothing looks more luxurious than adding curtains or drapes to the rooms in your home. However, curtains, as well as drapes tend to be a bit more expensive. But don't worry, there is a hack for that.

TikTok creator Kai shares in her video, an easy hack on how to upgrade and budget-friendly curtain to something luxurious! Let's take a look!

This looks like a million bucks!

All you need to accomplish this look, are curtains - such as those from IKEA. As well as wall brackets, a single-track rail, curtain hooks, and zip ties.

That's it.

However, regarding the single-track rails you'd need as many as the length of your wall, so definitely keep that in mind. And regarding the gliders and hooks, you'd need 20 per curtain set.

For the wall brackets, which are 4 3/4", you'd need two per rail.

Now the fun part starts, assembling everything.

As you can see in the video, her husband is installing the brackets on the wall, to hang the rods across.

The next step is, inserting the hooks into the curtain. She goes three slots left and seven slots to the right of the thread, as demonstrated in the video.

Then, she secures the hooks with zip ties, which prevents them from slipping.

Genius!

Next, the gliders are slid into the track.

And that's it!

It might look like a complicated process, but it's really easy and also budget-friendly. You just have to make sure you measure your wall prior, so you know how much of everything you'd need to get.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.