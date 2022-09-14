Woman Gives Her IKEA Cabinet A DIY Makeover In A Few Simple Steps

I bet that everyone has an item from IKEA in their homes and wonders how to give it a facelift. Not only is IKEA affordable their furniture is quite versatile and you can basically customize each piece to your liking while being on a budget. Whether you want to turn a bookcase into a kitchen accessory or a part of your closet, the options are endless.

If you really want to go wild with your makeover, get some inspiration from TikTok creator @mallorysgallery, who transformed her IKEA Regissor Cabinet into something fancy.

Just wow! Look at all those details Mallory was able to achieve by using a few super affordable things available at Home Depot or even Michaels. What was used is Plastic Wood filler, fluted wood trim, super strong glue, painter's tape, cardboard, sandpaper, a primer, and of course last but not least, paint in the color you desire. Mallory used white or eggshell but I also think black would look great, as well as mint. She also changed the doorknobs, to give the cabinet a more polished finish. Thrift shops, flea markets, or Home Depot are good places to find some cool doorknobs. I find brass or gold-colored ones to be best, as it gives the final results a great contrast and it makes the piece look expensive. However, if you are unable to find them in those colors, you can also give them a coat of metallic spray paint.

As you can see in the video, Mallory uses the painter's tape to create a "dam" for the wood filler. The next step is cutting the fluted wood trim into the desired size, and gluing them to the glass of the cabinet door. For the arch, Mallory used cardboard and cut it into the desired shape, once everything was in place, the final steps involved using sandpaper to sand it smooth and make the area even, and primer before the paint (you can also use paint with primer combined to save this step). Lastly, painting the piece, adding doorknobs, and the IKEA cabinet makeover is completed.

It is definitely a project that might be a bit more time-consuming, but definitely worth it.