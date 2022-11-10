Skip to main content

Woman Embroiders Numbers on Ikea Clock and It Looks So Cute

It’d be perfect for a playroom or anyone who wants a pop of color.

Whether you consider yourself a pro at embroidery or have no experience in the hobby whatsoever and consider yourself a novice, this embroidery hack from TikTok user and embroidery DIYer @cotton_clara is a must try!

Using the Tromma clock from Ikea, which has an affordable price tag of $3, she did an easy embroidery project that would be so cute in your kids’ bedroom!

Again, this project is quite easy to do no matter your skill level. All you need to do this yourself, all you need are different color strings, a needle and a pair of scissors. Using a back stitch method, she used the needle and different color strings to go through each number and once finished she quickly took this clock from plain to playful and cute with the bright colors she chose to use!

What makes this simple DIY project even better is that it’s so easy to do, you can potentially have your kids do this themselves depending on their age (of course, use caution and have adult supervision when they’re using the needle).

With over one million views, it’s safe to say we’re not the only ones that love this cute and colorful DIY!

