Woman Gives Plain Ikea Mirror a Full Gorgeous Upgrade

At this point, it’s safe to say that Ikea is the go-to store for hacks. Not only does the store giant have a plethora of options when it comes to choosing inexpensive, trendy furniture, but a lot of their furniture pieces and goods can be easily hacked into another amazing item.

From transforming bread bins into bedside tables and using their Stolthet cutting board in quite a few different and helpful ways, Ikea is a staple store for many furniture flippers and DIYers and this latest Ikea mirror hack courtesy of TikTok content creator @shaynaalnwick proves just that!

Talk about an upgrade! Using a few handy tools and supplies such as some scrap wood she had around her craft area, some wood glue, an18mm tick sheet of wood, a sander, some paint and a nail gun, she was able to completely transform and upgrade this plain Ikea Larbro mirror.

She created a frame for the mirror and added random pieces of scrap wood — including some gorgeous wooden beads — painted the mirror a beautiful chocolate brown color, distressed it with sand paper and painted it one more time with a lighter color to make it look like old aged wood and the final result is absolutely stunning!

Much like her followers and viewers in the comment section, we love this DIY mirror!

We're especially impressed with how she completed this DIY project for under $65!

