Woman Hangs Ikea Napkin Holder Onto Her Wall for a Genius Reason

Trust us, it’s really cool.

We can’t get enough of how versatile Ikea furniture is. We love how you can transform a bookshelf into a pantry, create a cute planter out of an Ikea trinket, and even create a bedside table out of bread bins.

It seems as though you can never run out of re-purposing ideas when purchasing Ikea furniture and judging by how TikTok content creator Sara of @beetotable, was able to repurpose this Ikea napkin holder, Ikea re-purposing ideas remain undefeated in the arena of multi-purpose furniture.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

For the people who own napkin holders in their homes, we’re almost certain that they actually use them for the intended purpose of holding napkins, however, the way this bookworm chose to use her stylish gold Ikea napkin holder, has us reconsidering purchasing napkin holders.

Rather than fill the napkin holder with napkins, she instead chose to hang the napkin holder on her wall and use it as a creative and stylish way to display a book, in which the book she chose to display — “The Grass Dancer” by Susan Power perfectly fit and complemented the napkin holder.

Unsurprisingly, viewers took to the comment section to express their love of this idea and we totally get it. This napkin holder-turned-book display is gorgeous!

