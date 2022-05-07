Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Ikea Trinkets Into the Cutest Planter

Definitely stealing this idea.

Don’t you just love a simple DIY? I know I do! There’s just something so satisfying about tackling a project and it turns out to be just as good you thought it’d be, or maybe even better. Perhaps it’s the ease, the creative efforts you put forth or simply how much money you saved creating a perfect dupe of an expensive item, but the accomplished feeling you have when you finish your project is so gratifying.

TikTok DIY and upcycling maven @schereleimpapier recently showed us how we can accomplish that satisfying feeling with her latest DIY Ikea plant hack and let me tell you, there’s so much beauty in this table piece’s simplicity!

WATCH THE VIDEO

In the video, she purchases both the Ikea GRADVIS bowl and its matching plant pot. She then used a strong glue adhesive to on the bottom of the planter to ensure it sticks to the matching bowl. Afterwards, she used waterproof Marabou a-system spray paint to paint the set a creamy white color. To decorate, she added soil and some beautiful green succulents and plants throughout the bowl and placed a potted English Ivy plant in the Ikea plant pot.

The final look is so cute and is the perfect tabletop planter!

We love how the English Ivy plant’s stems cascade onto the other plants and succulents, giving it an extra fancy look.

The TikTok commenters appreciate the beautiful DIY planter, too.

“Love this idea!” said one commenter. “So pretty,” another user said.

Ummm...we agree.

BRB. On my way to Ikea!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

