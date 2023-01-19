Husband Easily Upgrades Ikea Shoe Cabinet With This Modern Twist

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you want to organize your home on a budget, the best place to go to complete the task is Ikea.

Aside from Ikea’s unique and modern furniture pieces that are not only quite affordable and can be used for so many different uses, their furniture and goods are also extremely customizable, too! Take a look at how TikTok content creator @ashleysarvak's husband gave her simple shoe cabinet an easy and cute upgrade that has TikTok swooning!

The shoe cabinet already looked cute as-is with its’ simple white and modern appearance, however, we’re liking this cute upgrade that her husband gave it!

All he did was remove all of the doors from the Ikea HEMNES shoe cabinets, as well as the the original knob handles. Next, he used glue to apply the pole wrap to the cabinet doors and drilled in sleek gold-finished handles before placing the cabinet doors back onto the shoe cabinets.

As expected, many of her followers and viewers of the video are obsessed with this stunning and easy DIY, with many people requesting a more detailed tutorial and hopefully, she’ll provide one soon, because this easy Ikea DIY is too good!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.