Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade

Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different styles, colors, patterns, and textures to choose from when it comes to couches, tables, chairs, bookshelves, dressers, and pretty much anything you could imagine.

Their furniture is also highly customizable and a lot of people in the DIY world use their pieces, flip them on their head, and create the coolest DIY projects out of them. One great example of this is the recent cabinet flipped shoe rack that TikToker and creator @ashleysarvak created.

This storage cabinet is a very popular piece of Ikea furniture, its large, spacious and inexpensive- what Ikea is best known for!

After the door has been assembled the man takes off all the cabinet doors, he glues a pretty wood paneling- that has a slat look to it- onto the front of each of the cabinet doors and fixes a wooden handle onto the top of the doors.

This is a great way to take ordinary ikea furniture that everyone has, and make it your own. The man has his stash in his entry way to his home which he uses to store shoes. You could always place yours in a bedroom, bathroom or in the kitchen as a pantry.

