Georgia Mom Uses $7 Ikea Spice Rack To Hold Kids Books and It's So Cute

For parents who love reading to their kids, chances are you have quite a few sing-a-longs and picture books on hand at bedtime. Of course, having so many books definitely requires a solid bookshelf to hold all of them, and while the cubed bookshelves are quite popular amongst parents of toddlers, it’s not always the best idea for a few reasons including taking up a lot of floor space.

In such situations, this Ikea bookshelf hack is perfect for the parents who want something to hold all of their children’s books that doesn’t require taking up too much space and is also aesthetically pleasing.

TikTok content creator @rhiannon.mclendon mentioned she saved a ton of money by not purchasing a traditional bookshelf and instead opted to purchase three Ikea spice racks for only $7 each!

We love that this hack isn’t only easy to install but also holds a large amount of books! Additionally, since you hang the racks on the wall, they don’t take up too much space either.

Unsurprisingly, people in the comment section gushed over how much they love this trendy hack. “STOPPPP I JUST HAD THE OTHER ONES IN MY CART AND WAS ABOUT TO PAY $42 but now I get one more rack and I’m only paying $27. You’re the best!!” @lmarie94 commented. “Those are really cute. Great idea. Never would have thought of that,” @staceylynn42620 shared. “Yes! Put them up in my daughters nursery 4 years ago and still going strong for kiddo #2!” @caseyraeschauer wrote.

Seriously we can’t get enough of how customizable Ikea furniture is! We love it!