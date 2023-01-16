Man Turns Ikea Cabinet Into Gorgeous Terrarium

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Who says you can't use your Ikea cabinets for more than just storage? There are some great ideas for repurposing lovely things into something more useful. Check out this guy's awesome DIY cabinet terrarium.

Folks were just as curious as we were about this man's process. "At first I was like, “Huh,” but then I was like, 'Oooh stunning.'" @Winnifredthekitcat

We were stunned, too.

If you want to make your own terrarium, there are many things you can do. He used a combination of artificial and organic plant materials and decor. You can make a terrarium in any way you want.

First things first, you'll need a container. You will want to use an enclosed container with a lid to keep the humidity level consistent in your terrarium. The container should be able to hold water and plants; but it also needs to withstand the conditions of your terrarium.

If you live in a hot climate and plan on keeping your terrarium in direct sunlight or on top of a radiator/heater, then you may want to choose materials like glass or metal which won't melt under pressure.

You can even go all out on this project and build one from scratch (or buy a pre-made one). Or if you have an old cabinet lying around, why not turn it into something wonderful?

