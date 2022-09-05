Skip to main content

Woman Uses IKEA Bookshelf to Create the Coolest Under-bed Storage

This creates the perfect hide-away!

Have you ever complained about not having enough storage space in your house? Maybe your closet isn’t large enough, or you have kiddos that need space for all their extra clothes? You could also be someone who likes to have a lot of blankets and comforters or decorations to switch out constantly. So, where are you going to put it all?

Now there are some organizational hacks on our site that you could use, but what if you needed to make a new space entirely? What about using all that wasted space under your bed? And we aren’t just talking kicking your clothes under there and forgetting about them for weeks, but full-on storage that would be about the equivalent of a whole closest, all tucked out of view? We’ve got just the ticket for you!

Celia Saco needs more room for her stuff, but she doesn’t have room to add another closet nor does she want all of her blankets and such out in the open. Her compromise is to create storage space under her kid’s bed out of bookshelves!

You see, the base of this build is actually three IKEA Kallax storage shelving units. She chose the one that is three boxes square and laid them on the ground with two laying on each side and one forming the top. On top of that Celia lays out a thin board which is then attached with hinges to the new bottom ‘frame’. This allows you to open up or close away the storage beneath, as well as give just a bit more stability when the bed is put on top.

Celia shows us exactly how this works by swinging the board up and placing her storage bins underneath. The big boxes are yet another way of adding some stability, but also a great way to tuck away most of the items that you have but don’t want directly available.

The sides can then have smaller fabric storage bins slid into them, and there is where you can put your smaller things - clothes, toys, shoes, and more. Then just add your sheets as normal and voila - gorgeous and clearly tucked away storage space!

