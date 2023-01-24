Woman Creates Ultimate Coffee Table Centerpiece With Cool IKEA Vase Hack

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Looking for inspiration for easy DIY projects? Such as creating a budget-friendly, but fancy-looking cake platter or centerpiece? Look no further! We got you!

TikTok creator Sifra demonstrates in her video, how to turn a simple IKEA vase into the most gorgeous centerpiece for your table! Keep scrolling!

It looks exquisite!

All that's needed are three things, really!

A wide vase, a plate or wide bowl, and some industrial glue, such as E6000, and that's it.

Sifra used the VASEN vase, as well as the BERÄKNA bowl from IKEA! But you can use any other vase and bowl, or plate IKEA has to offer.

She then glued the bottom of the bowl to the bottom of the vase, let it dry for at least 24 hours, and that's pretty much all there is to it.

You can use this coffee table centerpiece for many things, such as for tea lights, or bigger candles. Or even for finger foods, cookies, or cake.

One TikToker (@girlygonzo777) even suggested using it for drinks.

"Why did I see this and immediately thought of making a huge martini to share for girls' night."

That's actually not a bad idea. You could add a bunch of straws to it.

Another TikToker (@audrinanicole95) commented,

"So gorgeous."



Agreed!

And TikToker @miss.irenaa also mentioned,

"So creative!"

Indeed.

It's obvious, the TikTok community loved this hack, and so did we.

So remember, next time you have guests over, but have no platter on hand for candles and hors d'oeuvres, just glue together a big plate to a vase and you're all set!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.