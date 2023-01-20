Man Brilliantly Uses Shoe Rack to Start Indoor Garden

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Home gardeners have thought of plenty innovative ways to keep on growing food even in the off season of gardening. From hydroponics, high tunnels, windowsill herb gardens, and compost heated greenhouses, they are all efficient and keep up some sort of food supply that you would otherwise be purchasing through the cold dark months.

One very unique and fun new method of indoor growing we recently seen was the hanging shoe rack vertical garden that @farmboyjames posted to his TikTok channel. It's inexpensive, takes up dead space, and has the ability to produce a lot of food!

Using one of the cheap plastic show holders- the kind that you string over a door and slide your shoes in vertically- he hangs it on a door that gets some good sun- you of course could always put a plant light on it if you don’t have a door near a window. He fills each shoe holder with a plastic plant cup filled with dirt, after planting the seeds he gives a good mist and lets the plants do their thing.

This is genius, the little plastic cups hold moisture and act almost as a green house, keep the pot bottoms- where the roots are moist and warm.

