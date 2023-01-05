Woman Shares Inexpensive Modern Closet Hack That's a Must

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

You know, some of the best home renovations — big or small — is when you’re able to tackle the task on your own and potentially save a good amount of money while doing so.

And TikTok content creator @therenegadehome was able to do exactly that with this DIY closet hack. While this renter-friendly hack may look expensive, it cost her less than $100 to do on her own!

For this DIY project, she stated off by cutting a 4x8 sheet of plywood not five pieces that were the same size as her current plastic shelving in her closet. She then cut five 1x3 pieces of wood to use as the facing on the front of the shelves and used wood glue and nails to attach the pieces of wood together. Next, she filled in the holes with wood filler and gave the shelves a quick sanding to smooth out everything. Finally, she stained the shelves and applied a top coat before installing the DIY shelves in her closet.

The DIY closet hack turned out amazing and we love how she was able to give her closet a more modern touch while staying within a reasonable budget.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.