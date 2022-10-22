Skip to main content

Watch This Couple Do an Insane Bathroom Makeover

That’s a glam up!

If you've ever done any home renovations in your own home, you know not all of them are considered equal. And whereas some are inexpensive and relatively easy, such as this bathroom makeover, others can be quite challenging and a bit more pricey. 

TikToker and DIYer Corey (@revealmydiy) knows that from her own experience but as you can see in her video, the struggle of her bathroom glam-up was so worth it. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

So stunning! It looks like day and night. But let's start from the beginning, which looked more like this after they removed the mirror. So instead of using drywall, Corey used shiplap panels - which she found at Home Depot. These are easily installed and less work than patching up the drywall and it seems like a better option for the overall project, looking at the final results. 

The next steps, which you can watch here, involve the removal of the sink, some more wood addition to add height where the sink area is, gold painted faucets, new light fixtures also in gold, and two individual mirrors. 

Corey also painted the shiplap panels in white, and as you can see in the reveal video, the vanity cabinet received a new look of - what looks like - the color taupe. The aesthetics of the new bathroom look resemble simple, elegant, as well as fresh, and clean. Lighter colors usually have that effect.

We love this new look!

