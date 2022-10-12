Here's How To Install a Drawer the Right Way

Even if you’re a handy-around-the-house person, there may still be things that you come across that you have a hard time with. Maybe it is cleaning out a shower drain, or figuring out how to put together that ultra-complicated jumble of bits and pieces that should be a desk… eventually.

One of the hardest things, at least for us, has always been putting in a drawer. Well, not putting in the drawer itself, but rather, doing so correctly. Luckily we’ve got one savvy creator who has just the solution for making it a whole lot easier!

Nicole of SimplyAlignedHome often offers up DIY tips and tricks for helping you renovate your own home in the easiest way possible. Today she is covering the dreaded drawer installation, something that has been the bane of many home owner’s existances. But luckily this trick takes away nearly all of the headache, as long as you have a few key items.

To start off, the main tip here is to give yourself some space. Or rather, spacers. Take a small two-by-four and push it against the wall that you are installing your drawer in, making sure that it is flush and that there is no gap. On top of that, you will want to place your level, making small adjustments here and there to make sure that you have an accurate placement for your new drawer.

If you need to shim up one side to make it even, just put something small underneath the two-by-four to give yourself the height that you need. Remove the level then simply plop your runner on top and screw it in! That will give you the exact placement you need, then just repeat the same process on the other side.

The last step is when you are putting the drawer itself in. Use a thin sheet, such as ¼ inch or smaller plywood, to help give you a little space and lift beneath the dresser. From there install as normal, and voila! Perfectly installed drawer without the massive headache!