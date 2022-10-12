Skip to main content

Here's How To Install a Drawer the Right Way

For anyone who loathes building furniture, this is for you!

Even if you’re a handy-around-the-house person, there may still be things that you come across that you have a hard time with. Maybe it is cleaning out a shower drain, or figuring out how to put together that ultra-complicated jumble of bits and pieces that should be a desk… eventually.

One of the hardest things, at least for us, has always been putting in a drawer. Well, not putting in the drawer itself, but rather, doing so correctly. Luckily we’ve got one savvy creator who has just the solution for making it a whole lot easier!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Nicole of SimplyAlignedHome often offers up DIY tips and tricks for helping you renovate your own home in the easiest way possible. Today she is covering the dreaded drawer installation, something that has been the bane of many home owner’s existances. But luckily this trick takes away nearly all of the headache, as long as you have a few key items.

To start off, the main tip here is to give yourself some space. Or rather, spacers. Take a small two-by-four and push it against the wall that you are installing your drawer in, making sure that it is flush and that there is no gap. On top of that, you will want to place your level, making small adjustments here and there to make sure that you have an accurate placement for your new drawer.

If you need to shim up one side to make it even, just put something small underneath the two-by-four to give yourself the height that you need. Remove the level then simply plop your runner on top and screw it in! That will give you the exact placement you need, then just repeat the same process on the other side.

The last step is when you are putting the drawer itself in. Use a thin sheet, such as ¼ inch or smaller plywood, to help give you a little space and lift beneath the dresser. From there install as normal, and voila! Perfectly installed drawer without the massive headache! 

stained glass ceiling
Article

Woman's DIY Stained Glass Ceiling Is to Die For

cleaning dust
Article

Here Are Some Areas In Your House That Might Need Some Extra TLC

home renovation
Article

Woman Begins the Most Meaningful Renovation of Her Life

stink flower
Article

Man Comes Home to a Foul Smell and Discovers It’s One of His Houseplants Blooming

macrame art
Article

Woman’s “Time Crunch Craft” Is Perfect If You Need a Quik Gift and You’re Broke

lemons in a netted bag
Article

Woman Uses Loofas For Produce Bags and It’s High-Key Genius

shutterstock_2065371974
Article

Woman Converts Dated Living Room Partition Into Chic Breakfast Bar

ringing doorbell
Article

Elderly Neighbor Ding Dong Ditches For A Funny Reason

Bedroom
Article

Three Easy Steps To Make Your Bed Look Pinterest-Worthy

charcoals pencils
Article

Mom Makes Teacher a DIY Pencil Dispenser and It’s So Adorable

Spray Nine cleaner
Article

If You Have a Hard Time Removing Difficult Stains From Countertops, You'll Want to Try This

shutterstock_352396829
Article

Watch Woman Recreate Giant Christmas ornament dupe

fall lantern
Article

This Adorable Fall Lantern Is Perfect For Small Spaces

woman holding a red coffee mug
Article

Woman Lists All the “Weird” Things That Make Her 34-Year-Old Heart Happy and Girl, We Get It

neighbors
Article

Woman Eloquently Explains What It Is Like to Grieve Good Neighbors

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.