Woman Creates Jaw-Dropping Interior Decor For Cars

Talk about riding in style!

For some people, the cars we drive are a reflection of our personality, our style or both. While some people may not care what kind of car they drive as long as meets the basic requirements such as: it runs well and has A/C, especially if you’re in the south. For other folks, however, their car is a an extension of themselves. They’re likely the type to invest in their car - keeping it clean and adding modifications to better suit them and their needs.

Such is the case with Volkswagen Interior artist and TikTok user @cateculp. She showcases her creativity by transforming old Volkswagen Beetles and making them look brand new from the inside and out. And as you can see in the video below, her skills are unmatched!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she uses cardboard, beautiful fabric, and a ridiculous amount of creativity and skill to create unique and gorgeous interior decor. While we’re not exactly sure how much she charges for her services, we’re sure the price is worth it for Volkswagen Beetle enthusiasts given how intricate and detailed her art is; and viewers in the comments agree!

“I hope no one ever says your art is too expensive! It’s flipping priceless. You are creating priceless works of art, and I appreciate it so much,” one TikTok user @offthechainanimalrescue commented. “I have never wanted a vintage Volkswagen beetle so badly,” @sunnygirl0514 wrote. “I cant say how much I appreciate the detail!!! You inspire me!!!,” @adamfarlow851 shared. “Whatever you charged...worth it,” @elmusso426 commented.

We’re not surprised by how much positive feedback she received from this video, her work is amazing!

