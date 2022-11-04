Skip to main content

This Home's Entryway Is an Introvert's Dream

Do not disturb mode activated!

Whether you’re a person that loves engaging with others on a regular basis or an individual that prefers minimal conversation, one thing is certain for most people, we do not like it when unwanted guests randomly pop up at our home.

However, for introverts especially, it can come off a bit awkward when people show up and not only were you not expecting them, but you’d rather they leave as quick as they came; so for situations like this, may we suggest this amazing privacy-guaranteed entryway courtesy of TikTok user and self-proclaimed introvert @diornuke?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

I think I can speak for most people (at least introverts, anyway) when I say this entryway is amazing! Even if you’re one that enjoys meeting new people, having someone show up such as a solicitor, this will let them know to not disturb without you having to say anything at all! This special entryway also serves as a great security feature that can prevent trespassers from potentially forcing their way into your home though the front door.

We’re not the only ones impressed by this home’s amazing feature — so are the viewers in the comment section. “When you see the door to door salesman coming down your street!” @jeffb1228 wrote. “Yeah but I need them to cover at least all the downstairs windows too.” @kaybgrice hilariously shared. “TAKE MY INTROVERT MONEY, LOL” @redleafstables15 commented.

I mean not only is the entryway perfect, but the house is beautiful as well. Can we put in a bid on this house?!

