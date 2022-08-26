Skip to main content

This iPhone Plant Hack Is Just What You Need If You're New to Caring For Plants

Even experienced plant parents can benefit from this!

Whether you recently fell in love with caring for plants or you’re a plant parent to a huge quantity of green lush babies, chances are you’re probably still looking for more plants care for. And honestly, we get it. Plants offer a ton of benefits depending on the type you get and they’re also an inexpensive way to decorate your space, so why not continue to add to your collection?

However, there are so many species of plants out there and the process of caring for your newest addition or determining what unidentifiable plant you just purchased on clearance can be quite overwhelming, but thankfully, there’s a hack for that! So whether you’re shopping for your new plant at Trader Joes or you see a plant that you love in someone else’s yard while walking through your neighborhood, there’s an iPhone plant hack that will not only help you identify the plant but will also tell you how to care for it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As explained in the quick video courtesy of Instagram content creators @blackgirlintraderjoes and alltheedeetails, all you have to do is take a picture of the plant you ant to identify. Next, you simply open the picture and gently tap the photo to give you a few options at the bottom of the photo. Click on the “i” at the bottom of the pic and select “look up plant” and it will tell you what kind of plant you have and how to take care of it.

That’s it! What an amazing hack that is perfect for all plant lovers alike! 

