Skip to main content

Woman Makes IRL Barbie Dream Camper & You Can Totally Stay In It

It's a Barbie world after all.

Barbie had all the cool stuff you could imagine. She had the car, the house, the cool job and the best friends. Undoubtedly she is one of the first #aspirational influencers in our lives, so its only natural some of us were determined to hang onto her magic well into adulthood. 

Meet Daisy, the RV camper that was lovingly converted into an IRL version of the Barbie Dream Camper that we all know and love. This adorable tiny space was dreamt up by Ilse Massey was started during the pandemic as she was a hairstylist and out of work. The entire space is covered in vibrant colors that Barbie would approve of, and Massey write on TikTok that the space is exactly what her little girl dreams are made of. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The very tiny space is maximized for practical use but 100% has a unique aesthetic. The countertop and shower is a stunning rainbow swirl tile that looks like something out of a dream, while all the cabinetry is covered in multicolored paint. There is a mini kitchen, a full bathroom, and a seating area that converts to a sleeper along with a mini fridge. It will hitch to a pick up truck and can be taken anywhere for a fun weekend of camping. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

If you're itching to live out your Barbie fantasies, you can rent this camper on Outdoorsy, a site dedicated to helping people vacate to the great outdoors. Massey also has a blue vintage camper that she and her husband remodeled names Duke, so there are tons of opportunities to hang out in one of these cool campers. 

Related Articles

ee8a48a8da044a03a051b81d0e1d1b33_1647386122
Article

Tattoo Artist Creates Stunning Artwork Using Only His Own, Real Blood

14 hours ago
older man hanging a mountain painting onto a wall.
Article

This Simple Masking Tape Hack Will Have You Hanging Pictures In Half the Time

14 hours ago
carpet cleaning
Article

Woman's 3 Ingredient 'Guest Cocktail' Removes Pesky Carpet Stains Like Magic

15 hours ago
CLAY POT
Article

Man Uses Ancient Clay Pot Hack to Help Water His Yard

17 hours ago
cigarette butts in an ashtray
Article

Renovating Couple Gets Rid of Decades of Smoke Stains With Just Two Products

17 hours ago
yinyangstool
Article

Woman Dupes $129 Urban Outfitter Yin Yang Stool for only $8

Apr 17, 2022
teen eating fruit in kitchen
Article

Dad Claims He Caught Ghost Talking To His Teen Son On Camera

Apr 16, 2022
antique store front
Article

Woman's Brilliant Oven Cleaner Hack Is Something Every Thrifter Should Know

Apr 15, 2022
the frame artwork
Article

Woman Expertly Dupes Coveted Samsung Frame TV For Next To Nothing

Apr 14, 2022
Woman Turns Free Thrifted Hutch Into Gorgeous Plant Terrarium
Article

Woman Turns Free Thrifted Hutch Into Gorgeous Plant Terrarium

Apr 14, 2022
IMAGO / YAY Images photo of man laying down hardwood flooring
Article

Couple Leaves Heart-Attack Inducing Surprise For Future Owners Under New Floors

Apr 14, 2022
ikea mirrors
Article

Woman Fakes Fancy Mirror Display With Help From $9.99 Ikea Hack

Apr 14, 2022
pollinator garden
Article

Gardner's Hack For Planting a No-Dig Pollinator Garden Is Brilliant

Apr 14, 2022
empty kitchen with full countertops
Article

Woman Captures Ghost 'Tearing' Through Kitchen Shortly After Moving In

Apr 14, 2022
imago0154064731h
Article

Mom's Perfect 'Recipe' Gets Outdoor Windows Sparkling Without Drying Them

Apr 13, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.