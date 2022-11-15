If You Hate Ironing, You Need This Nifty Tool

You love your clothes, but you hate the way they look after you wash them. If this is you, then we've got great news: there's a tool that makes ironing easier and less time-consuming than ever! Ironing is a necessary evil. No one likes it, but it's essential to keeping your clothes looking good, and your duvet covers fluffy.

There are plenty of ways around ironing—from getting your dry cleaner to press your shirts and trousers while they're being cleaned to purchasing wrinkle-resistant fabrics (or even clothing made from them). But if you want something more direct—like skipping the step altogether—some tools can help with that too!

It seems like plenty of people are happy to use crease releasers, but were more than happy to mention an unexpected side effect of it. "Nearly broke me neck sliding across the bedroom carpet using that on the bedding 🤣🤣 It’s deadly." @user7294228681066

Other users were happy to suggest alternatives to this nifty tool. "Fabric conditioner diluted with water does the same thing. Fill up and spray with it." @lorrthelaw

To use the spray, spritz the garment, lay it flat, and smooth it out. The technique is simple: Flip over, and repeat in the opposite direction of your original crease. This will help to flatten out any wrinkles or folds.

Don't worry about getting too much spray on your clothes—a little goes a long way! If you're worried about getting too much on your fabric, try spraying it directly onto a cloth and rubbing it into your clothes instead of spraying directly onto them.