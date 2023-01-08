It's Not Too Late to Start Bottom Watering Your Plants

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Taking care of plants may seem like it’s easy to do, however, there’s a lot of work that goes into caring for plants. While good lighting and repotting your plants are essential to making sure your plants are getting what they need to help them thrive, one of the other important factors to pay attention is how you’re watering your plants.

Sure, knowing how often you need to water your plants is a major key to being a responsible plant parent, however, figuring out a solid method as to how you water your plants is kind of a big deal, too. So, if you’re need to the world of caring for plants and need a little assistance regarding how to water your beautiful green babies, try this simple, yet, beneficial tip from plant parent @alyplantsnstuff.

Who knew this watering hack can be this beneficial to indoor plants? Well, apparently @alyplantsnstuff and a few other plant parents across social media did. All she does to ensure her plants are getting enough water is fill a cup of bowl with water and places some of her plants — including a calathea, piles and ficus — into the sitting water and allows them to take in as much water as they need before removing the plants from the cup or bowl.

What we love about her sharing this simple and quick post is that you can actually see the benefits of bottom watering the plants. Judging by how lush her plants are, this method clearly works!

