Skip to main content

Couple Who Thought Their Ivy Was Growing an Old Tree Drunk Discovers It May Actually Be a Tomb

Bet they didn't see that coming…

Have you ever lived on a historic property that you later discovered was haunted or came across something so strange that you begin to question the history of the house?

Thankfully, I haven’t.

However, TikTok user @ponderosaandplaid is currently questioning a strange large structure that’s engulfed with a thick, green ivy plant that’s on her property. At one point, she and her husband thought it was a large tree trunk, however, now she thinks it may be an old tomb!

WATCH THE VIDEO

She explains that while living in their over 100-year-old home for two years, they’ve come across some things on their property that leaves them wondering about the history of their home. While observing what they thought was a large tree trunk, they recently discovered that the ivy plant is actually hiding something. Considering that there’s a walking path to the large concealed item, it’s likely that it’s more than a tree trunk! The couple is perplexed about what it actually is, however, they don’t want to potentially destroy the beautiful ivy plant that surrounds it. While we understand why they don’t want to destroy the plant, we’re curious, and so are their followers.

One of their followers @ericareese8 said “CLEAR IT OUT!!!! The ivy will grow back fast. Maybe it's a storm cellar sounds hollow.” Another follower @jennjimenez12said “OG Instagram follower of yours! And I’m invested now- gonna need updates on this.” TikTok viewer @howard83003 hilariously commented “That ivy will grow back in less than a year- get to chopping.” LOL.

We’re pretty invested in now, too. Hopefully we’ll get a part two soon!

Orange tree
Article

People Keep Stealing From Woman's Fruit Tree and She Has the Sweetest Response

10 hours ago
Burning Sage
Article

If You're Into Burning Sage, This Man Has a Painfully Obvious Hack For You

10 hours ago
Nails
Article

Man Shares Genius Wood Glue Hack For Painting His Fingernails

10 hours ago
Plant terrarium
Article

Woman Shares How She Transformed Target Terrarium Into Mini Ecosystem

10 hours ago
Sherwin Williams Color Match
Article

Woman Proves Sherwin Williams Will Take Any Item and Color Match It

13 hours ago
hanging plants
Article

Plant Parents Are Swooning Over This Easy Hanging Rod

May 12, 2022
hanging photo
Article

This Hack Will Change the Way You Hang Pictures Forever

May 12, 2022
pool
Article

Mom's 'Broke Girl' Summer Hack Transforms Pool Into Lighted Oasis

May 12, 2022
Backyard Hot Tub
Article

Woman Transforms Shed Into a 'Hot Tub Paradise' Behind Husband's Back

May 11, 2022
dark room
Article

Man Runs Out Of Old House After an Incident So Spooky, He Refused to Come Back Until Morning

May 11, 2022
Doormat
Article

Amazon Delivery Guy Understood The 'Assignment' When Husband Unexpectedly Opens Door

May 11, 2022
Refrigerator Hack
Article

Woman Thought Her Fridge Was Broken But This Cleaning Hack Saved Her Thousands

May 11, 2022
Q-tips Stain Test
Article

Mom's Q-Tip Trick For Getting Slime Stains Off the Couch Is Brilliant

May 11, 2022
Stone Path
Article

New Home Owners Find Secret 'Feature' Hidden Under Lawn Grass

May 11, 2022
Dollar bills
Article

Woman Shares Money-Saving Target Hack We Had No Idea Was Possible

May 11, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.